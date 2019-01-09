Upon request by the issuer, long names and long symbols for six instruments issued by MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC will change, please see below. The change will be valid as of January 10, 2019. ISIN codes will remain unchanged. ISIN OLD LONG NAME/SYMBOL NEW LONG NAME/SYMBOL -------------------------------------------------------- GB00BVZVW199 TRACK MAJS AVA MAJS AVA -------------------------------------------------------- GB00BVZVW082 TRACK KAFFE AVA KAFFE AVA -------------------------------------------------------- GB00BVZVW207 TRACK VETE AVA VETE AVA -------------------------------------------------------- GB00BVZVXQ10 TRACK OLJA AVA OLJA AVA -------------------------------------------------------- GB00BVZVXR27 TRACK GULD AVA GULD AVA -------------------------------------------------------- GB00BVZVXS34 TRACK SILVER AVA SILVER AVA -------------------------------------------------------- For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB