Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health Receives First Order for First-Generation of Equilevia, the Company's Non-Prescription, Personalized, Premium Product for Total Gut Health in High-Performance Equine Athletes

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2019 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) ('Jaguar' or the 'Company'), a commercial stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products on a global basis, today announced that a leading equine facility has placed the first order for the first-generation of Equilevia™, the Company's non-prescription, personalized, premium product for total gut health in high-performance equine athletes.

As is common practice in the world of horse racing, the identity of the facility is not being disclosed. Equilevia contains ingredients isolated and purified from the medicinal Croton lechleri tree, which is sustainably harvested from the rainforest. The product acts locally in the gut with minimal systemic absorption, does not alter gastric pH, and study findings suggest that feed does not interfere with local availability of Equilevia. Additionally, Equilevia is not a substance banned by horse racing authorities and therefore does not require withdrawal prior to racing.

Gut health is of critical importance in competitive horses, as conditions such as ulcers can meaningfully impair equine athlete performance, and colic can lead to the premature death of an otherwise healthy horse in a matter of hours. According to a third-party 2005 study, as many as 97% of performance horses have either gastric (87%) or colonic (63%) ulcers.1

'The need for a personalized, premium product for total gut health in equine athletes was originally identified by the late Dr. Mike Hauser - Jaguar's former chief veterinarian and the former head of the world-renowned Dubai Equine Hospital,' Lisa Conte, Jaguar's president and CEO, stated. 'In keeping with our ongoing commercialization plans for Equilevia, we're focusing sales initiatives and collaborative efforts on particular stables, tailored to the particular equine husbandry practices of specific organizations and their high-end equine athletes.'

The Company is developing a second-generation formulation of Equilevia to support commercial expansion of the product.

About Jaguar Health, Inc.

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products on a global basis. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas. Our Mytesi® (crofelemer) product is approved by the U.S. FDA for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

For more information about Jaguar, please visit jaguar.health. For more information about Napo, visit napopharma.com.

About Mytesi®

Mytesi (crofelemer) is an antidiarrheal indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Mytesi is not indicated for the treatment of infectious diarrhea. Rule out infectious etiologies of diarrhea before starting Mytesi. If infectious etiologies are not considered, there is a risk that patients with infectious etiologies will not receive the appropriate therapy and their disease may worsen. In clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions occurring at a rate greater than placebo were upper respiratory tract infection (5.7%), bronchitis (3.9%), cough (3.5%), flatulence (3.1%), and increased bilirubin (3.1%).

See full Prescribing Information at Mytesi.com. Crofelemer, the active ingredient in Mytesi, is a botanical (plant-based) drug extracted and purified from the red bark sap of the medicinal Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon rainforest. Napo has established a sustainable harvesting program for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality and ecological integrity.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute 'forward-looking statements.' These include statements regarding the Company's plans to develop a second-generation formulation of Equilevia to support commercial expansion of the product. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as 'may,' 'will,' 'should,' 'expect,' 'plan,' 'aim,' 'anticipate,' 'could,' 'intend,' 'target,' 'project,' 'contemplate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'predict,' 'potential' or 'continue' or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

