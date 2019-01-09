EastWest Bioscience Inc.: EastWest Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2019 / EastWest Bioscience Inc. (the "Company" or "EastWest") (TSX-V: EAST) is pleased to announce that Mr. Paul Marjerrison, B. Comm., CPA, CA, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Company. In 2018, Mr. Marjerrison assisted EastWest with its acquisition of Sangster's Health Centres, including pre-closing diligence, the purchase and sale agreement, and post-closing integration, as well as financial planning, analysis and reporting for EastWest. Since 2015, Mr. Marjerrison has owned and operated a financial management business, working as a contract Chief Financial Officer or financial advisor for several clients. From 2011 to 2015, Mr. Marjerrison worked with a mid-market corporate finance firm, assisting clients with divestitures, acquisitions, debt financings and exempt market capital raises. Prior to 2011, Mr. Marjerrison worked in public practice with a national accounting firm, focusing on audit engagements. Mr. Marjerrison has a Bachelor of Commerce in finance and accounting from the University of Saskatchewan.

Mr. Marjerrison succeeds Mr. Geoff Balderson who has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company to pursue his other business interests. The Company would like to thank Mr. Balderson for his service to the Company.

About EastWest BioScience Group

EastWest Bioscience is a seed-to-sale organization that offers world class manufacturing and premium hemp-based consumer goods. Since it was founded in 2016, EastWest continues to grow as a high-quality producer, manufacturer and distributor of multiple lines of premium hemp products. EastWest is strategically positioned in mainstream consumer markets with wholistic natural products and has developed distribution channels into mainstream stores and markets in Canada. The Company has a Health Canada licensed, GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certified manufacturing facility and produces premium brands offering natural products for a preventive care lifestyle. EastWest consumer product lines are divided into four distinct brands: 1) Natural Advancement - natural biopharmaceutical health supplements; 2) Earth's Menu - all-natural hemp superfoods; 3) Natural Pet Science - pet food and pet supplements; and 4) Chanvre Hemp - all-natural health and beauty products. The organization will continue to focus on ongoing development of innovative, hemp-based consumer products through advanced science with clean, natural ingredients to complement its current product offerings.

