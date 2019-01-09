Australia Diagnostic Imaging and Pathology Services Market is Expected to Reach around AUD 9.6 Billion by 2023: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, January 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Australia diagnostic imaging and pathology services market segmentation by requesting provider (GP, Specialist, Allied Health and Dentist), by type of test (Radiology Tests (Ultrasound, CT Scan, Diagnostic Radiology, MRI, Nuclear Medicine Imaging and Others) and Pathology Tests (Chemical, Microbiology, Tissue Pathology, Heamtology, Patient Episode Initiation, Immunology and Others)) and by state (NSW, VIC, QLD, WA, SA, TAS, ACT and NT). The report also covers the market share of leading players in the diagnostic imaging market as well as the pathology services market, company profile of major players in diagnostic imaging and pathology services (I-MED Radiology, Sonic Healthcare, Primary Health Care, Integral Diagnostic, Capitol Health Limited, Qscan Radiology Clinics, PRP Diagnostic Imaging, Benson Radiology, Australian Clinical Labs, SA Pathology)

Ultrasound followed by CT Scans and Diagnostic Radiology Tests are likely to remain the most recommended tests in Australia Diagnostic Imaging Market.

Diagnostic Imaging Market. Pathology services market is likely to be dominated by chemical tests, followed by microbiology and tissue pathology.

New South Wales will have the mammoth share in the overall clinical services market, followed by Victoria and Queensland .

Australia Clinical Services Market Stage and Future Consolidation: The Australia clinical services (diagnostic imaging and pathology services) market is in its late growth stage. The market is highly competitive and fragmented owing to the presence of a number of players. Diagnostic imaging services market is likely to continue its domination of the overall clinical services market with majority of revenue share. The market is likely to witness aggressive expansion by the big players through organic growth in number of centres. The expansion strategy of some of the mid-level or big players in the market will also involve acquisition of some smaller players that are concentrated in a certain area or region of the country.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661352/Ken_Research_Logo.jpg )



Medicare Benefits and Bulk Billing are Major Growth Drivers: The medi-care benefits provided by the government are one of the primary growth drivers for clinical services market in the country. The benefits include almost all the major diagnostic and pathology tests. Recently, the government has added cardiac and prostrate MRI which will further boost the revenues for the diagnostic imaging market. Announcement of indexations in schedule fee by Medicare will also potentially aid in market growth in the near future. In the pathology services market the reversal to the cuts in bulk bill incentives will be a major growth driver for industry in Australia. There is a rising trend of outsourcing pathology tests in public hospitals to private clinics or service providers. This trend coupled with the implementation of national screening programs has significantly augmented the revenues of the pathology service market in Australia.

Introduction of New Technology: The diagnostic equipment manufacturers are introducing latest products in the Australian market which has further made it easier for doctors to detect and diagnose diseases. Advancements in reduction of radiation exposure during CT and X-rays, ability of CT scanners to take images between heart beats and other advancements have made it cheaper for more patients to get diagnosed for cardiovascular disease without having the need to be admitted to hospital. Disruptive technologies in molecular biology and DNA sequencing along with the automation of technology in testing samples are expected to be a booster for the market revenues.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Australia Clinical (Diagnostic and Pathology) Services Market Outlook to 2023 - By Radiology Tests (Ultrasound, CT Scan, Diagnostic Radiology, MRI, Nuclear Medicine Imaging and Others) and Pathology Tests (Chemical, Microbiology, Tissue Pathology, Haematology, Patient Episode Initiation, Immunology and Others)" believe that Australia diagnostic imaging and pathology services market is likely to witness growth owing to rise in incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases, incline in medicare funding and increasing awareness of health and wellness across the country.

For more information on the market research report please refer to the below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/australia-clinical-diagnostic-pathology-services-market.html

Keywords

Australia Clinical Services Market

Australia Diagnostic Imaging Market

Australia Pathology Services Market

Australia Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market

Australia Clinical Services Market Value

Australia Clinical Services Tests

Australia Diagnostic Imaging Tests

Australia Pathology Services Tests

Australia Diagnostic Imaging Test Prices

Australia Pathology Services Test Prices

Ultrasound Tests Australia

CT Scan Tests Australia

Diagnostic Radiology Tests Australia

MRI Tests Australia

Nuclear Medicine Tests Australia

Chemical Tests Australia

Microbiology Tests Australia

Tissue Pathology Tests Australia

Hematology Tests Australia

Immunology Tests Australia

Requesting Providers Diagnostic Tests Australia

Requesting Providers Pathology Tests Australia

Australia Diagnostic Imaging Tests Segmentation State

Australia Pathology Tests Segmentation State

New South Wales Diagnostic Imaging Market

Victoria Diagnostic Imaging Market

Queensland Diagnostic Imaging Market

Western Australia Diagnostic Imaging Market

South Australia Diagnostic Imaging Market

Tasmania Diagnostic Imaging Market

Australian Capital Territory Diagnostic Imaging Market

Northern Territory Australia Diagnostic Imaging Market

New South Wales Pathology Services Market

Victoria Pathology Services Market Victoria

Queensland Pathology Services Market

Western Australia Pathology Services Market

South Australia Pathology Services Market

Tasmania Pathology Services Market

Australian Capital Territory Pathology Services Market

Major Players Clinical Services Market Australia

Major Players Pathology Services Market Australia

Major Players Diagnostic Imaging Market Australia

Clinical Services Market Australia Future

Pathology Services Market Australia Future

Diagnostic Imaging Market Australia Future

Key Segments Covered

By Type of Tests

Diagnostic Imaging

Ultrasound

CT Scan

Diagnostic Radiology

MRI

Nuclear Medicine Imaging and Others

Pathology Services

Chemical

Microbiology

Tissue Pathology

Hematology

Patient Episode Initiation

Immunology and Others

By Requesting Provider

GP

Specialist

Allied Health

Dentist

By State

New South Wales (NSW)

(NSW) Victoria (VIC)

(VIC) Queensland (QLD)

(QLD) Western Australia (WA)

(WA) South Australia (SA)

(SA) Tasmania (TAS)

(TAS) Australian Capital Territory (ACT)

Northern Territory (NT)

Key Target Audience

Diagnostic Imaging Service Provider Companies

Pathology Service Provider Companies

Private Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging and Pathology services equipment and consumables providers

Private Equity Ventures

Time Period Captured in the Report:

2012-2018 - Historical Period

2019-2023 - Future Forecast

Companies Covered:

Diagnostic Imaging and Pathology Services Companies:

I-MED Radiology

Sonic Healthcare

Primary Health Care

Integral Diagnostic

Capitol Health Limited

Qscan Radiology Clinics

PRP Diagnostic Imaging

Benson Radiology

Australian Clinical Labs

SA Pathology

Other Players

Related Reports:

Indonesia Clinical Laboratory Market Outlook to 2022 - By Type (Public Clinical Lab, Private Hospital Labs and Private Independent Labs), By Type of Test (Routine, Non Laboratory and Esoteric)

The report provides information on market size for Indonesia Healthcare and clinical laboratory. The report covers aspects such as clinical laboratory market segment (by type of clinical laboratory, by type of private independent laboratory, by type of customer, by payer, by type of test and by region), competitive landscape of major players in Indonesia clinical laboratory market covering company profile of major labs including Prodia, Kimia Farma Diagnostika, Pramita, Cito, BioMedika and Parahita. The report concludes with market projection for future and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

Singapore Hospital Market Outlook to 2022 - by Public, Private Hospital & not-for-Profit Hospital, by Inpatient & Outpatient, by Acute, Community & Psychiatry Hospitals

The report provides information on market size for Singapore hospital. The report covers aspects such as hospital market segment (by public, private & not-for-profit hospitals, by Inpatient & Outpatient and by Acute, Community & Psychiatry Hospitals), competitive landscape of major players in the Singapore hospital market including Singapore General Hospital, KK Women's and Children Hospital, Bright Vision Hospital, Changi general hospital, Raffles Medical group, Tan Tock Seng Hospital, Institute of Mental Health, Yishun Community Hospital, Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, IHH healthcare Berhad, and Raffles Medical Group. The report concludes with market projection for future and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

Vietnam Clinical Laboratory Market Outlook to 2022 - by Labs (Hospital Labs, Independent Labs and Physician Office Labs) and Type of Tests (Lab Test, X-Ray, Ultrasound and CT Scan)

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of Vietnam Clinical Laboratory Market by Labs (Hospital Labs, Independent Labs and Physician Office Labs) and Type of Tests (Lab Test, X-Ray, Ultrasound and CT Scan) along with company profiles of Medic Lab, VietLife and Hoan My. The report also covers Trends, Investment Model for Setting up a Diagnostic Laboratory, Analyst Recommendations and future outlook for Vietnam Clinical Laboratory Market.

India Diagnostic Laboratories Market Outlook to 2021 Growing Prevalence of Diseases and Launch of Technologically Advanced Procedures to Drive Growth

Ken Research announced its latest publication which provides a comprehensive analysis of the diagnostic laboratories market. The report includes the cumulative revenue generated by the market players from diagnostic services including both government and private diagnostic laboratories. The private diagnostic laboratories has been further explained with details on market share contributed by pathology tests and radiology tests, by Tier I, Tier II and Tier III Cities, and by hospital based diagnostic laboratories, polyclinics and independent diagnostic laboratories operating in India. The share by organized and unorganized players has also been provided in detail to clearly explain the present competition scenario in the market. The stakeholders of this report include diagnostic laboratories market players, laboratories equipments providers, companies involved in research and development activities, and the new entrants and venture capitalists who wish to invest in diagnostic laboratories market in future. Detailed snapshot on pathology tests market and radiology tests market is included in the report to elucidate facts about the market in detail. Various marketing analysis factors such as trends and developments, regulatory framework and Porter's five forces analysis are also added in the study for clear understanding about the factors responsible for present scenario of the market.

Contact Us:

Ankur Gupta

Ken Research Pvt Ltd., Head Marketing

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

