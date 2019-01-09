Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on the website disclosure of the affiliates list by the joint stock company 09-Jan-2019 / 14:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Information statement on the website disclosure of the affiliates list by "Surgutneftegas" PJSC The affiliates list of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC as of 31 December, 2018 has been disclosed on the website. The websites used by the issuer to disclose information: http://www.surgutneftegas.ru/investors/; http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=312 ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 7129 EQS News ID: 764725 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 09, 2019 08:47 ET (13:47 GMT)