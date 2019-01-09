Hole Designations and Scoring System Announced for $1 Million Aon Risk Reward Challenge on the 2019 LPGA Tour

Exciting season-long challenge will highlight player decision-making and performance on the most strategically challenging holes
DAYTONA BEACH, Florida and LONDON, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) and Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, today announced the hole designations and scoring system on the LPGA Tour for the Aon Risk Reward Challenge, an exciting new performance-based program that serves as Aon's opening chapter of a multi-year partnership with both the LPGA and PGA TOUR.
The season-long Aon Risk Reward Challenge will highlight the world's best professional golfers as they tackle the most strategically challenging holes across both the LPGA and PGA TOUR. The player from each Tour on top of the Aon leaderboard at the end of the regular season will each receive a $1 million prize.
Each week, Aon will bring golf fans an in-depth look at the carefully selected tournament challenge hole by providing an overview of the opportunity it presents, unique insights derived from data and analysis of past performances and recommended strategic approaches to provide an advantage. Fans will now be able to understand how players weigh the risk/reward decisions they face as they take on each hole and try to execute their desired game plan.
Aon Risk Reward Challenge on the LPGA Tour
As an example, the first of the LPGA Tour's five major championships - the ANA Inspiration - is played each year at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif., and the designated Aon Risk Reward Challenge hole for 2019 is the 11th. This hole is a reachable par 5 as long as players can find the narrow fairway off the tee. Multiple pin placements vary the risk analysis on a green that is slightly elevated and surrounded by bunkers. Accuracy allied to a bold game plan and strategic insight is rewarded highly on this hole.
"Whether on the tee or reading the green, golfers are constantly looking for insights that give them an edge over the competition. We see clear parallels in how Aon advises clients, as our solutions are rooted in data and analytics that help them minimize volatility and maximize performance," said Andy Weitz, Chief Marketing Officer, Aon. "The same concept applies in golf, and we are excited to see how players develop strategies that help them understand the risk and realize the reward on each of the Aon Risk Reward Challenge holes."
"We worked diligently to create a strong stable of holes which would test the player's ability to think strategically each week," said Heather Daly-Donofrio, the LPGA's Chief Tour Operations Officer. "The line-up includes a wonderful mix of par-three, par-four and par-five holes, all with their own unique elements and challenges. We are excited to bring these holes to life for our fans and to see how the players navigate through them, particularly down the home stretch where four of the last five risk reward holes are par fives. The player who wins the first-place prize of $1 million will be the one who best factors all the elements and successfully executes her plan after weighing carefully whether the risk is worth the reward."
"I know that I speak for all the players at the LPGA when I say how excited we are for the opportunity to compete in the Aon Risk Reward Challenge this year and how proud we are that the prize for both the LPGA and PGA TOUR winner is an equal $1 million," said LPGA Tour Player, Lizette Salas. "Now that the scoring system and holes have been revealed, I am looking forward to analyzing them with my team to determine our optimal game plan!"
Aon Risk Reward Challenge Scoring System
The scoring system, identical on both the LPGA and PGA TOUR, is intuitive and produces a compelling risk/reward narrative throughout the season. The Aon Risk Reward Challenge takes the best two scores from every participating event a player competes in, ensuring that all play is counted and providing a small advantage to those that make the cut with the winner having the best average score to par across the season. Players must play a minimum of 40 rounds throughout the season. At the LPGA Tour's season-ending CME Group Championship, the winner will be awarded the prestigious Aon Trophy and a $1 million prize.
The Challenge will be run across regular season tournaments (36 PGA TOUR; 29 LPGA), with CBS Sports and The Golf Channel as official broadcast partners. The Aon Risk Reward Challenge will be brought to life through feature segments including weekly Challenge hole profiles and insights, player interviews and on-air commentary.
2019 Aon Risk Reward Challenge - LPGA Challenge Holes
Date
Tournament
Golf Course
Hole
Par
Jan 17-20
Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions presented by Insurance Office of America
Tranquilo Golf Club at Four Seasons Resort
16
4
Feb 14-17
ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open
The Grange Golf Club
13
5
Feb 21-24
Honda LPGA Thailand
Siam Country Club, Pattaya Old Course
15
4
Feb 28- March 3
HSBC Women's World Championship
Sentosa Golf Club, Tanjong Course
13
5
Mar 21-24
Bank of Hope Founders Cup
Wildfire Golf Club at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort
15
5
Mar 28-31
Kia Classic
Aviara Golf Club, Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Carlsbad, CA
16
4
Apr 4-7
ANA Inspiration (Major)
Dinah Shore Tournament Course, Mission Hills Country Club,
11
5
Apr 17-20
Lotte Championship
Ko Olina Golf Club
13
5
Apr 25-28
Hugel-Air Premia LA Open
Wilshire Country Club;
15
5
May 2-5
LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship
Lake Merced Golf Club
15
5
May 23-26
Pure Silk Championship
River Course at Kingsmill Resort
17
3
May 30- June 2
US Women's Open (USGA) (Major)
Country Club of Charleston
11
3
June 7-9
ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer
Bay Course, Stockton Seaview Hotel & Golf Club, Galloway, NJ
9
5
Jun 13-16
Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give
Blythefield Country Club, Grand Rapids, MI
17
4
Jun 20-23
KPMG Women's PGA Championship (Major)
Hazeltine National Golf Club
16
4
Jun 28-30
Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Presented by P&G
Pinnacle Country Club
12
4
July 4-7
Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic
Thornberry Creek at Oneida
15
5
July 11-14
Marathon Classic Presented by Dana
Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, OH
17
5
July 25-28
The Evian Championship (Major)
Evian Resort Golf Club
14
3
Aug 1-4
AIG Women's British Open (Major)
Woburn Golf Club - Duke's Course
15
4
Aug 8-11
Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open
The Renaissance Club
14
4
Aug 22-25
CP Women's Open
Magna Golf Club
14
5
Aug 29-Sept 1
Cambia Portland Classic
Columbia Edgewater Country Club
10
5
Sept 26-29
Indy Women in Tech Championship driven by Group1001
Brickyard Crossing Golf Club
Indianapolis, IN
16
4
Oct 3-6
Volunteers of America Classic
Old American Golf Club
15
5
Oct 17-20
Buick LPGA Shanghai
Shanghai Qizhong Garden Golf Club
17
5
Oct 24-27
BMW Ladies Championship
LPGA International
11
5
Oct 31- Nov 3
Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship
TaShee Resort & Country Club - New Course
Taiwan
17
4
Nov 8-10
TOTO Japan Classic
North Course, Seta Golf Club
17
5
