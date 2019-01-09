sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

TwentyFour Income Fund - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, January 9

9 January 2019

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 56128 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Re: Dividend Announcement

The Directors of TwentyFour Income Fund Limited have declared that a dividend will be payable in respect of quarter end 31 December 2018 as follows:

Ex Dividend Date17 January 2019
Record Date18 January 2019
Payment Date31 January 2019
Dividend per Share1.50 pence (Sterling)

For further information, please contact:

Numis Securities Limited:

Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson


