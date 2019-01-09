The funds will be used to implement the Sindh Solar Energy Project, a scheme aimed at increasing solar power generation and access to electricity in Sindh province.Pakistan's government has signed an agreement with the World Bank for $100 million to support the Sindh Solar Energy Project, an initiative to help the development of solar energy across Sindh province, in the southeast of the country. The regional administration of Sindh will contribute another $5 million, the government said. According to the World Bank, the Sindh Solar Energy Project, started in 2013, is expected to be developed ...

