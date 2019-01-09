ION unveils enhanced scripting in latest update of its SaaS-delivered Aspect CTRM Solution

NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ION, the largest global provider of trading, analytics and risk management solutions for commodities and treasury management, today announced the availability of Aspect 18.3, the next release of its commodity trading and risk management (CTRM) software, with new enhanced scripting customization for better informed, more efficient and customized trading support.

Eric Yu, Manager of Risk Control of Unipec America, said, "The scripted report is a useful tool to create flexible reports that fulfil various business needs. The reports have the ability to mold the system to match our business process demands, as well as provide alternative, more efficient options."

Out-of-the-box, Aspect supports the common processes and workflows used by most energy and commodity trading companies, delivering real-time, multi-site visibility of exposure, risk, P&L, inventory management, logistics and accounting.

Across trading houses of all sizes, from established heavyweights to fast-growing start-ups, Aspect's existing built-in scripting functions enable customers' own IT teams to create a range of custom workflows that support their unique ways of buying, selling, moving and storing commodities through the supply chain. Bespoke reports, forms and workbenches are the most common, followed by uploads and web services.

"During the implementation process I became familiar with the flexibility of the scripted reports that Aspect offers, and while we've only scratched the surface, I can already foresee that we will benefit tremendously from their ability to adapt to complex business processes," said John Contreras, IT Administrator for Chemium.



The new version of 18.3 includes Scripting Libraries and a Scripting Profiler. Working together, they enable users to more easily create and manage their customized solutions. Libraries enable complex scripted activities to be stored for reuse, while Profiler allows in-house IT teams and Aspect specialists to stress-test scripts created to resolve bottlenecks and enhance performance.

"Aspect is unique in the way it supports trading houses that want to do things their own way, and not be shackled to slow and costly customizations by external suppliers," said Aspect CEO Steve Hughes. "In version 18.3 we've added two key new elements to the scripting toolkit that further empower companies to leverage the unique functionality that Aspect enables them to create."



About ION



