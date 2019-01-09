Asper Investment Management: Asper Appoints Senior Advisor

Asper Investment Management has appointed David Walker as a Senior Advisor to its board of directors.

David will work with Asper's leadership team, providing strategic advice on business development and institutional relations. He was previously a Private Equity Director at BMO Global Asset Management; he has also held leadership positions within the European Investment Bank and EIF, including Head of Infrastructure Funds, Climate Change and Environment Division from 2010 to 2015. David also sits on the Advisory Council of the WWF in Scotland.

Luigi Pettinicchio, CEO of Asper said "we are absolutely delighted to work with David! As a previous investor in the Asper funds, David knows our team and our investment approach very well. Most importantly, he is a leading figure in the European sustainable investment space and brings into Asper a wealth of experience and precious network resources".

David Walker further commented: "Asper is one of the few renewable energy investment managers in Europe with both a focus on greenfield development, and experience building industrial scale asset platforms. This team is therefore well positioned to generate significant impact through its investments at a time when sustainable infrastructure development and climate change mitigation have become ever more urgent. I'm really looking forward to helping this highly motivated and energetic team grow and achieve full potential".

