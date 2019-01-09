Technavio analysts forecast the global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market to grow at a CAGR of approximately 20% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The development of novel approaches for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market 2019-2023. That market has been witnessing a rise in the development of new drugs therapies that are disease-modifying drugs. Owing to the increase in the prevalence of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis across the globe, researchers are focused on developing disease-modifying therapies for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market is the increase in incidence and prevalence of ALS:

Global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market: Increase in incidence and prevalence of ALS

The incidence and prevalence of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis have been increasing. The prevalence of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in the US was estimated to be 3.9 cases of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis per 100,000 people during 2010-2011. In 2014, the prevalence of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis was 5.0 cases per 100,000 persons in the US. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis was more common among white men, non-Hispanics, and individuals between aged 60-69 years in the US.

According to a seniorresearch analyst at Technavio, "Dietary exposure to cyanotoxin BMAA that is a non-proteinogenic amino acid beta-Methylamino-L-alanine produced by cyanobacteria in marine and freshwater could be the cause for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Thus, owing to the increase in prevalence and incidence of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, the market is expected to witness an accelerated growth during the forecast period."

Global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market: Segmentation analysis

The global amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market research report provides market segmentation by type (intravenous and oral) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The intravenous segment held the largest amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market share in 2018, accounting for around 84% of the market. This segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for more than 45% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

