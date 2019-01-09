The global structured cabling market is expected to post a CAGR of 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing investments in construction of data centers. Data centers have become a crucial part of organizations. Many companies are compelled to build data centers of their own or lease their data center spaces owing to the growth in the amount of data being generated. The growing interest in cloud computing will further drive the need for data centers.

As per Technavio, the adoption of integrated building management system will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global structured cabling market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global structured cabling market: Integrated building management system

An integrated building management system is a type of master control system that combines every mechanical, electrical, security, and communication systems within a facility into a single unified system. This allows them to seamlessly exchange information with each other and work together. This system makes the entire operation more effective, reduces operating costs, and leads to a more secure and responsive building environment.

"A single interface controls all the systems involved. The interface can be accessed onsite over a touchscreen workstation or over the Internet using smartphones, tablets, laptops, or other mobile devices. A graphical interface is used in web-based building management solutions that provides users with real-time information and enables them to adjust any system in the building as and when required," says an analyst at Technavio for research on electrical components equipment.

Global structured cabling market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global structured cabling market by end-users (data centers, telecommunications, industrial, and buildings) and geographical regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The data centers segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for nearly 38% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 48%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2023, however there will be a decrease in its market share by over 1%.

