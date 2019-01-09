The global silicone surfactants market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing demand for polyurethane foam. Polyurethane foam is highly used in certain end-user industries such as construction, textiles, automotive, paints and coatings, furniture, and packaging. In the production of polyurethane foams, silicone surfactants are used owing to their emulsifying properties and excellent foaming and dispersing abilities. Silicone surfactants are used to stabilize the foam cells in the flexible polyurethane foaming process. The increasing usage of polyurethane foams as insulating and sealing materials is driving its demand in the construction industry, subsequently driving the demand for silicone surfactants.

As per Technavio, the growing demand from niche applications will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global silicone surfactants market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global silicone surfactants market: Growing demand from niche applications

Primary factors driving growth of the market can be attributed to the growing use of silicone surfactants in applications such as agriculture, paints, and coatings. Silicone surfactants are used to enhance the spreadability of the formulations when they are applied in agricultural chemicals. Silicone surfactants exhibit excellent efficacy when they are applied to a substrate, due to which they are extensively used in herbicidal formulations and ready-to-use agricultural products.

"Silicone surfactants have antimicrobial properties and help in improving wetting, spreading, and penetration of agricultural chemicals. It is also used as a formulation ingredient in water-soluble broadleaf insecticides, fungicides, and plant growth regulators," says an analyst at Technavio for research on diversified chemicals.

Global silicone surfactants market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global silicone surfactants market by end-users (personal care, construction, and textile, and others) and geographical regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The personal care segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for nearly 43% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2018 with a market share of 44%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2023, with over 1% increase in its market share.

