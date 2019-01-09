Technavio has announced the release of their research report on the Global Industrial Welding Robots Market for the forecast period 2019-2023. This industrial welding robots market analysis report segments the market by product (spot welding robots, arc welding robots, and laser welding robots), end-users (automotive, electrical and electronics, heavy machinery, and others), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Global industrial welding robots market size will grow by almost USD 3.54 billion during 2019-2023, at a CAGR of nearly 8%. The rising awareness of automation among industrial manufacturers and its competitive advantage is driving the use of automation in welding processes. When compared to traditional worker-operated welding machines, welding robots offer consistent and high-quality welds with high speed. The simulation of robots programming has enhanced the reliable applicability of arc welding robots. It allows the virtual testing of the operation and offers optimization in the production, planning, and implementation of welding robots.

The advent of collaborative arc welding robots

Collaborative robots are intended to work with humans and use specialized sensors and robot controllers for operation. To enhance coordination and sense the environment, they are built by using advanced smart sensors such as torque sensors and built-in safety sensors. Along with advanced coordination, these robots are of low-cost, which has increased their popularity among the industry players. Industrial robots are used in welding applications across the manufacturing facilities. However, they lack in the capability of working safely with the workforce. The increasing demand is driving players in the market to focus on developing collaborative arc welding robots.

"Nearly 65% of the market's growth will come from the APAC region. The growth can be attributed to the government initiatives, increasing demand for automobiles that are manufactured in the region, and the strong manufacturing sector. In countries such as China and India, automotive manufacturers are increasingly investing in automaton solutions in their manufacturing plants to improve productivity and reduce cycle times; to gain a competitive advantage over other players in the market", says an analyst at Technavio.

This industrial welding robots industry research report provides in-depth analysis of the major drivers, upcoming trends, and challenges that will impact market growth over the forecast period. The report analyzes the competitive landscape and offers details on several industrial welding robots manufacturers including

ABB

FANUC

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Midea Group (KUKA)

YASKAWA ELECTRIC

