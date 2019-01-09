Mercom Capital's latest report on financial activity in the solar sector illustrates an increasing flow of capital towards downstream companies and PV projects - as well as a split between China and the rest of the world.From pv magazine USA. Last year proved a difficult one for the global solar industry. The imposition of no fewer than four sets of solar-related import tariffs in the United States, the "31/5" policy shift in China and duties in India all made for one of the most challenging policy environments in PV memory. Those travails were reflected in solar corporate funding, which fell ...

