The "Global Instrumentation Services Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The instrumentation services market will register a CAGR of more than 4% by 2022.

On site deputation of service personnel to drive growth in the market

To be successful in the industrial instrumentation services market, vendors need to change the way they have been rendering their services. They need to upscale their techniques and service engineers so that they can resolve the possible maintenance and error issues at a site quickly.

Rising number of industrial internet of things (IIoT) applications

Factors such as advances in cloud computing and big data analytics, increasing the complexity of machines, and innovation in sensor technology such as wireless and smart sensors are driving the growth of the global IIoT market in the process and discrete manufacturing industries.

Increasing standardization of instruments and communication protocols

The process and discrete manufacturing industries continuously strive to achieve productivity gains, which requires an upgrade of the existing instrument or a control system with the available best-in-class solution. However, proprietary systems offered by most of the vendors do not allow interoperability between instruments of different vendors.

Key Players

ABB

Honeywell

KROHNE Group

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICE OFFERING

Segmentation by service offering

Comparison by service

Calibration Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Maintenance and repair Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Commissioning and testing Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by service

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Process industries Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Discrete industries Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

On-site deputation of service personnel

Rising number of channel partner relationships

Measurement as a service

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

ABB

Honeywell

KROHNE Group

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

