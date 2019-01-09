The "Global Instrumentation Services Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The instrumentation services market will register a CAGR of more than 4% by 2022.
On site deputation of service personnel to drive growth in the market
To be successful in the industrial instrumentation services market, vendors need to change the way they have been rendering their services. They need to upscale their techniques and service engineers so that they can resolve the possible maintenance and error issues at a site quickly.
Rising number of industrial internet of things (IIoT) applications
Factors such as advances in cloud computing and big data analytics, increasing the complexity of machines, and innovation in sensor technology such as wireless and smart sensors are driving the growth of the global IIoT market in the process and discrete manufacturing industries.
Increasing standardization of instruments and communication protocols
The process and discrete manufacturing industries continuously strive to achieve productivity gains, which requires an upgrade of the existing instrument or a control system with the available best-in-class solution. However, proprietary systems offered by most of the vendors do not allow interoperability between instruments of different vendors.
Key Players
- ABB
- Honeywell
- KROHNE Group
- Rockwell Automation
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICE OFFERING
- Segmentation by service offering
- Comparison by service
- Calibration Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Maintenance and repair Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Commissioning and testing Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by service
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Process industries Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Discrete industries Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- On-site deputation of service personnel
- Rising number of channel partner relationships
- Measurement as a service
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
