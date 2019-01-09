

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. (NSANF.PK, NSANY.PK) on Tuesday unveiled the 'Nissan LEAF e+' electric car, which comes with a new powertrain with additional power and range.



The Japanese automaker noted that 'e+' refers to the increased energy density of the model's 62 kWh battery pack and the higher output of its powertrain. The new powertrain adds to the car's range by approximately 40 percent, with EPA-estimated range of up to 226 miles on a single charge.



The LEAF e+ will be sold under the LEAF PLUS Series in the U.S. and Canada, with each trim level receiving its own designation of S PLUS, SV PLUS and SL PLUS. Globally, the vehicle will be referred to as the Nissan LEAF e+.



Nissan noted that more than 380,000 Nissan LEAF vehicles have been sold globally since the 100 percent electric model first went on sale in 2010, with over 128,000 sold in the U.S.



The Nissan Leaf comes equipped with advanced technologies including ProPILOT Assist semi-autonomous driving system and e-Pedal mode for one-pedal driving.



The high-capacity battery and more powerful, 160 kilowatts or kW motor in the LEAF e+ combine to produce 45 percent more power and 250 lb-ft or 340 Nm of torque, enabling faster acceleration when driving at high speeds. Accelerating from 50 miles per hour or mph (80 kph) to 75 mph or 120 kph is nearly 13 percent quicker.



The vehicle can charge efficiently due to the available new 70 kW, or 100 kW peak, Quick Charging system.



Nissan noted that even with a 25 percent increase in energy density and the increase in energy storage capacity, the LEAF e+ battery pack is almost the same size and configuration as the pack in the Nissan LEAF.



The battery limited warranty of 8 years or 160,000 km, whichever occurs first, is standard for all versions, Nissan said.



The Nissan LEAF PLUS Series is slated to join the LEAF at Nissan dealerships in Japan later in January. Nissan expects U.S. sales of the model to begin in spring 2019 and European sales to commence in mid-2019.



The company said it will announce the North America pricing closer to the on-sale date.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX