The craft beer market in Europe will register a CAGR of almost 13% by 2022.

Labeling and packaging innovations gaining consumers' interest to trend in the market

With the rising number of microbreweries and other distribution channels exponentially in Europe, it becomes imperative for vendors to differentiate their products from those of competitors. The important parameters of product differentiation are the application of innovative packaging techniques and attractive labeling.

Rising number of microbreweries and craft breweries in Europe

Europe has witnessed a significant growth in the number of microbreweries and craft breweries operating in the region in the last five years. The number of microbreweries and craft breweries has nearly doubled in the last five years.

Distribution challenges in the craft beer market in Europe

There has been a growing pressure on manufacturers regarding prices and margins from the product, as retail stores operate at a lower profit margin.

Key Players

Asahi Group Holdings

Bires de Chimay

BrewDog

Duvel Moortgat

Boston Beer

Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

IPA-based craft beer market in Europe Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Seasonal-based craft beer market in Europe Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Pale ale-based craft beer market in Europe Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Amber ale-based craft beer market in Europe Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Lager-based craft beer market in Europe Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Wheat-based craft beer market in Europe Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Bock-based craft beer market in Europe Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Fruit beer-based craft beer market in Europe Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Craft beer market in Europe by the off-trade distribution channel Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Craft beer market in Europe by the on-trade distribution channel Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Thriving e-commerce retailing industry in Europe

Labeling and packaging innovations gaining consumer's interest

Increasing number of mergers and acquisitions in the craft beer market in Europe

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

