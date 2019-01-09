The "Craft Beer Market in Europe 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The craft beer market in Europe will register a CAGR of almost 13% by 2022.
Labeling and packaging innovations gaining consumers' interest to trend in the market
With the rising number of microbreweries and other distribution channels exponentially in Europe, it becomes imperative for vendors to differentiate their products from those of competitors. The important parameters of product differentiation are the application of innovative packaging techniques and attractive labeling.
Rising number of microbreweries and craft breweries in Europe
Europe has witnessed a significant growth in the number of microbreweries and craft breweries operating in the region in the last five years. The number of microbreweries and craft breweries has nearly doubled in the last five years.
Distribution challenges in the craft beer market in Europe
There has been a growing pressure on manufacturers regarding prices and margins from the product, as retail stores operate at a lower profit margin.
Key Players
- Asahi Group Holdings
- Bires de Chimay
- BrewDog
- Duvel Moortgat
- Boston Beer
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- IPA-based craft beer market in Europe Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Seasonal-based craft beer market in Europe Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Pale ale-based craft beer market in Europe Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Amber ale-based craft beer market in Europe Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Lager-based craft beer market in Europe Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Wheat-based craft beer market in Europe Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Bock-based craft beer market in Europe Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Fruit beer-based craft beer market in Europe Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Segmentation by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Craft beer market in Europe by the off-trade distribution channel Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Craft beer market in Europe by the on-trade distribution channel Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Thriving e-commerce retailing industry in Europe
- Labeling and packaging innovations gaining consumer's interest
- Increasing number of mergers and acquisitions in the craft beer market in Europe
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
