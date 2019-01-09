

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Jeff Bezos, the founder and CEO of Amazon.com (AMZN), and his wife of 25 years MacKenzie Bezos have decided to divorce.



Bezos posted a joint statement on Twitter, 'We want to make people aware of a development in our lives. As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends.'



Jeff Bezos, who is the world's richest person with net worth of $112 billion, met his novelist wife MacKenzie while they were both working at a New York hedge fund and they were married within six months



'We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other. If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again.'



The couple, who had last year launched a charitable fund together called Day One Fund, indicated in the statement they might continue to work together on that project.



'We've had such a great life together as a married couple, and we also see wonderful futures ahead, as parents, friends, partners in ventures and projects, and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures. Though the labels might be different, we remain a family, and we remain cherished friends,' the tweet says.



On Monday, Amazon surpassed Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) as the world's most valuable public company based on market capitalization. Microsoft had unseated Apple in early December 2018 to rank as the world's most valuable company. However, all these tech giants now remain well below the $1 trillion milestone that Apple and Amazon hit in 2018 due to the late-2018 sell off on Wall Street.



