India's leading infrastructure finance company expects to generate up to $1.14bn from wind and solar asset sales.Macquarie Infrastructure & Real Assets and Indian state-owned power company NTPC are among the businesses interested in buying renewable energy assets from debt laden Mumbai concern Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) Ltd, according to Bloomberg. State-owned natural gas company GAIL India and the Solar Energy Corporation of India are also said to have submitted expressions of interest. IL&FS has 300 MW of solar projects under construction, owns wind plants with a capacity ...

