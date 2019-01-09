

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new report has found that after three years of decline, carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in the United States rose sharply last year.



On the bass of data on preliminary power generation, natural gas, and oil consumption in the country, independent economic research firm Rhodium Group estimates that emissions increased by 3.4 percent in 2018.



This marks the second largest annual gain in more than two decades - surpassed only by 2010 when the economy bounced back from the Great Recession.



While a record number of coal-fired power plants were retired last year, natural gas not only beat out renewables to replace most of this lost generation but also fed most of the growth in electricity demand. As a result, power sector emissions overall rose by 1.9 percent.



The transportation sector held its title as the largest source of US emissions for the third year running, as robust growth in demand for diesel and jet fuel offset a modest decline in gasoline consumption. The buildings and industrial sectors also both posted big year-on-year emissions gains. Some of this was due to unusually cold weather at the start of the year. But it also highlights the limited progress made in developing decarbonization strategies for these sectors.



The US was already off track in meeting its Paris Agreement targets. The gap is even wider headed into 2019.



The data shows the US is unlikely to meet its pledge to reduce emissions by 2025 under the Paris climate agreement.



CO2 emissions from fossil fuel combustion in the US peaked in 2007 at just over 6 billion tons. Between then and the end of 2015, emissions fell by 12.1 percent. The Great Recession played a significant role in that decline, but the carbon intensity of US energy supply also dropped dramatically, primarily due to a switch in power generation from coal to natural gas, wind, and solar.



Since 2016, the pace of US emissions decline has slowed, from 2.7 percent in 2015 to 1.7 percent in 2016 to 0.8 percent in 2017. That slowdown in progress, combined with a lack of new climate policy action at the federal level, risked putting the US emissions reduction goal under the Paris Agreement - a 26-28 percent cut below 2005 levels by 2025 - out of reach, the report says.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX