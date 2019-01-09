

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's manufacturing output declined at the fastest pace in 17 months in November, preliminary figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



Manufacturing output fell 11.5 percent annually in November after a rise of 5.0 percent in October. The decline was the worst since June 2017, when output decreased 17.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, the manufacturing output fell 7.8 percent in November after a fall of 0.8 percent in October.



Industrial production decreased 10.5 percent annually after a 5.5 percent increase in the previous month.



