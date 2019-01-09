

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's foreign trade widens in November from a year ago, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 2.066 billion in November from EUR 909 million in the corresponding month last year. In October, the deficit was EUR 1.624 billion



Exports declined by 8.7 percent year-on-year following a 5.3 percent increase in October. Imports surged by 11.5 percent annually in November after a 5.4 percent rise in the previous month.



Excluding fuels and lubricants, exports decreased by 8.2 percent and imports grew by 11.7 percent. Both exports and imports rose 8.0 percent each in October.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX