SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Warehousing Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

The recent developments made in the pharmaceutical industry has led to the emergence of biologic drugs that need to be stored under controlled temperature. Catering to this specific need, the refrigerated warehousing services are projected to witness substantial demand growth in the years to follow. The consumer's increasing preference for online shopping is compelling the e-retail companies to develop adequate warehousing facilities, which is subsequently contributing to the category spend momentum.

Europe is witnessing a flux in the online retail sales, thus leading the e-commerce industry to improve their warehousing facilities to keep up with the demand. This is driving the category demand in several European countries to a great extent. The growth of the automotive manufacturing industry in regions such as North America, Europe, and APAC is also driving the demand for warehousing services. The thriving e-commerce industry is also responsible for the category demand in the US. The months of November and December is the primary shopping season during which the spend rate increases considerably.

Insights offered in this warehousing services procurement research report will aid in forecasting the spend growth of this category. Such information is relevant for both the buyers and the suppliers who seek a risk-free but a profitable procurement strategy. Insights on category spend segmentation will guide the investors in identifying the best investment areas as well as help them in identifying cost-saving opportunities.

"It is advised that before partnering with suppliers, buyers must compare the number of employees that a supplier has with the size of the facility to avail efficient services," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This warehousing services procurement research report has estimated the following cost drivers to influence the category growth in the coming years:

Engaging with suppliers offering service bundling will maximize buyers' cost savings

Adoption of latest technology is expected to reduce suppliers' labor requirements

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the logistics, warehousing, and transportation category provide detailed supply market forecasts and cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide category management insights and information on the procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Warehousing services

Category pricing insights

Pricing outlook

Total cost of ownership analysis

Supplier cost structure

Cost-Saving Opportunities

Supplier-side levers

Buyer-side levers

Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies

Category ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power score

