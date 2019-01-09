Regulatory News:

SpineGuard (FR0011464452 ALSGD) (Paris:ALSGD), an innovative company that designs, develops, and markets disposable medical devices intended to secure the placement of implants in the skeleton, announced today its schedule for the publication of financial information for 2019.

Event Date* 2018 Full-Year Sales January 24, 2019 2018 Full-Year Results March 14, 2019 2019 First-Quarter Sales April 11, 2019 Annual Shareholders Meeting May 23, 2019 2019 First-Half Sales July 11, 2019 2019 First-Half Results September 18, 2019 2019 Third-Quarter Sales October 15, 2019

Note (*): Press releases are published after stock market closes. This information is subject to modification.

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard is an innovative company that designs, develops, and markets disposable medical devices intended to secure the placement of implants in the skeleton. SpineGuard's primary objective is to establish its proprietary real-time digital DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) technology as a standard of care worldwide, the next step being its integration into robotic platforms. PediGuard, the first device embedding DSG, was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer. It is the world's first and only handheld device capable of alerting surgeons to potential pedicular or vertebral breaches. Over 70,000 surgical procedures have been performed worldwide with DSG enabled devices. Numerous studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits DSG offers to patients, surgeons, surgical staff and hospitals. Building on these solid fundamentals, SpineGuard deploys its technology platform in a disruptive innovation: the smart pedicle screw launched late 2017 and is broadening the scope of applications in dental implantology and surgical robotics. SpineGuard has offices in San Francisco and Paris. For further information, visit www.spineguard.com.

The SpineGuard securities may not be offered or sold in the United States as they have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any United States state securities laws, and SpineGuard does not intend to make a public offer of its securities in the United States. This is an announcement and not a prospectus, and the information contained herein does and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities referred to herein in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or exemption from registration.

