09.01.2019
PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, January 9

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:09 January 2019
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):62,151
Highest price paid per share (pence):22.85
Lowest price paid per share (pence):22.40
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):22.6405

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,398,434,817 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,398,434,817 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

09 January 2019

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
329122.4516:29:28London Stock Exchange
187122.4516:24:28London Stock Exchange
182322.4516:21:32London Stock Exchange
59322.4516:21:32London Stock Exchange
191722.4016:16:38London Stock Exchange
200322.4016:16:38London Stock Exchange
96222.4016:16:38London Stock Exchange
129222.4016:05:23London Stock Exchange
201922.4015:42:14London Stock Exchange
9322.4514:50:10London Stock Exchange
368122.4514:47:18London Stock Exchange
213122.5012:59:43London Stock Exchange
224922.6012:04:39London Stock Exchange
225622.6012:02:29London Stock Exchange
227522.6011:33:32London Stock Exchange
45322.6011:33:32London Stock Exchange
154422.6011:33:32London Stock Exchange
198422.6510:40:39London Stock Exchange
98422.6510:40:39London Stock Exchange
89522.6510:40:39London Stock Exchange
182322.6510:40:39London Stock Exchange
21322.6510:33:35London Stock Exchange
355822.7510:27:10London Stock Exchange
271822.7510:27:10London Stock Exchange
208022.8509:39:26London Stock Exchange
194422.8509:39:26London Stock Exchange
354822.8509:39:26London Stock Exchange
1178022.8509:39:01London Stock Exchange
17122.6009:34:36London Stock Exchange

