Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 09 January 2019 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 62,151 Highest price paid per share (pence): 22.85 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 22.40 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 22.6405

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,398,434,817 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,398,434,817 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

09 January 2019

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 3291 22.45 16:29:28 London Stock Exchange 1871 22.45 16:24:28 London Stock Exchange 1823 22.45 16:21:32 London Stock Exchange 593 22.45 16:21:32 London Stock Exchange 1917 22.40 16:16:38 London Stock Exchange 2003 22.40 16:16:38 London Stock Exchange 962 22.40 16:16:38 London Stock Exchange 1292 22.40 16:05:23 London Stock Exchange 2019 22.40 15:42:14 London Stock Exchange 93 22.45 14:50:10 London Stock Exchange 3681 22.45 14:47:18 London Stock Exchange 2131 22.50 12:59:43 London Stock Exchange 2249 22.60 12:04:39 London Stock Exchange 2256 22.60 12:02:29 London Stock Exchange 2275 22.60 11:33:32 London Stock Exchange 453 22.60 11:33:32 London Stock Exchange 1544 22.60 11:33:32 London Stock Exchange 1984 22.65 10:40:39 London Stock Exchange 984 22.65 10:40:39 London Stock Exchange 895 22.65 10:40:39 London Stock Exchange 1823 22.65 10:40:39 London Stock Exchange 213 22.65 10:33:35 London Stock Exchange 3558 22.75 10:27:10 London Stock Exchange 2718 22.75 10:27:10 London Stock Exchange 2080 22.85 09:39:26 London Stock Exchange 1944 22.85 09:39:26 London Stock Exchange 3548 22.85 09:39:26 London Stock Exchange 11780 22.85 09:39:01 London Stock Exchange 171 22.60 09:34:36 London Stock Exchange

-ends-