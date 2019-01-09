

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Wednesday's session in the green, adding to its gains from the previous session. The market continued to benefit from optimism about a potential trade deal between the U.S. and China, after talks between U.S. and Chinese officials were extended to a third day.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.67 percent Wednesday and finished at 8,687.71. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.98 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.70 percent.



Sika was among the top gainers of the session, climbing 5.65 percent. The stock declined 4 percent on Tuesday, after reports that it will buy its French rival Parex in a $2.55 billion deal.



Lonza advanced 2.9 percent and Lafargeholcim gained 2.6 percent.



Swatch Group increased 1.5 percent and rival Richemont added 1.3 percent.



The index heavyweights all finished with modest gains. Novartis advanced 0.5 percent, Roche gained 0.4 percent and Nestle added 0.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX