

Notice of 2018 Preliminary Results



Admiral Group plc will be announcing its 2018 Preliminary Results on Thursday 7 March 2018 at 7.00am.



On the same day the Group will host an analyst presentation on the results at 10.30am at UBS, 5 Broadgate, London, EC2M 2QS.



Those analysts wishing to attend are asked to contact Tom Blackwell at FTI Consulting on +44 20 3727 1051 or tom.blackwell@fticonsulting.com



The presentation will be accessible via a conference call for those unable to attend in person.



To register to participate in the conference call please also contact Tom Blackwell. A web cast of the presentation will be available live, and following the meeting, on the Admiral Group plc website at www.admiralgroup.co.uk



For more information, please contact: Admiral Marisja Kocznur Investors & Analysts +44 (0) 29 2060 2034 James Carnduff Media +44 (0) 29 2043 4232



FTI Consulting Edward Berry +44 (0) 20 3727 1046 Tom Blackwell +44 (0) 20 3727 1051



