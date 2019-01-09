

UNION (dpa-AFX) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) revealed a profit for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $24.35 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $61.30 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $3.03 billion from $2.95 billion last year.



Bed Bath & Beyond Inc earnings at a glance:



