

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) reported its total comparable sales for the month of December 2018 increased 6.1 percent, with a 7.5 percent increase in U.S., a 2.0 percent rise in Canada, and Other International comparable sales rose 2.8 percent. E-commerce sales were up 13.6 percent.



Monthly Comparable sales, excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices, foreign exchange and a previously disclosed accounting change concerning revenue recognition (ASC 606) , were up 7.0 percent, with a 7.1 percent rise in U.S., a 8.1 percent increase in Canada, and 5.7 percent rise in Other International comparable sales. E-commerce sales were up 23.9 percent.



Net sales of $15.42 billion for the retail month of December, the five weeks ended January 6, 2019, an increase of 7.8 percent from $14.30 billion last year.



For the 18 weeks ended January 6, 2019, the Company reported net sales of $52.99 billion, an increase of 9.5 percent from $48.39 billion during the similar period last year.



