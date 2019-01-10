

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google's new global policy chief is considering a shake-up of the company's Washington lobbying apparatus, as the internet giant faces a host of new policy threats, including a change of power on Capitol Hill, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



Karan Bhatia, who joined in June, is reassessing the roles of existing staff. He's also mulling new leadership for the team, the report said.



This may hasten the departure of Google's longtime Washington director, former Representative Susan Molinari, the report said. Molinari, a Republican who joined Alphabet Inc.'s Google in 2012, was slated to transition to an advisory role this month, opening up her position as head of policy for the Americas.



As part of his reassessment, Bhatia circulated an empty organizational chart with his name at the top and blank boxes representing all open positions reporting to him, prompting staffers to fear for their jobs, the report said.



