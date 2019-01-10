In 2017, ZDHC published an MRSL conformance guidance establishing the way in which chemical formulators can provide indicators of conformance, as well as how manufacturers and brands can find recognized and credible processes for chemical formulations compiled with ZDHC MRSL in ZDHC Gateway (https://www.roadmaptozero.com/gateway/) - Chemical Module.

ZDHC recognizes and accepts SGS as an indicator of level 1 ZDHC MRSL Conformance in connection with the ZDHC Gateway - Chemical Module. The laboratories accepted as part of the SGS Global MRSL Conformance Certification Center are SGS's Hong Kong, Taiwan, India (Chennai), Guangzhou, Shanghai, and Turkey laboratories. All MRSL analysis to produce these certificates must be carried out by these laboratories. Chemical formulations tested by SGS conforming to ZDHC MRSL are recognized as Level 1 chemicals.

SGS is committed to supporting the textile and footwear industry to improve its chemical management in production and provides robust and holistic solutions for chemical and environmental management across the supply chain. Besides the MRSL program, SGS is working on other ZDHC programs, like training and wastewater testing, as an Accredited Training Provider (ATP) and accepted wastewater laboratory.

The ZDHC Foundation oversees implementation of the ZDHC Program. Its mission is to advance towards zero discharge of hazardous chemicals in the textile, leather and footwear value chain to improve the environment and people's well-being.

