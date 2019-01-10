Visitors from Apple, ASUS, HP, Acer, and Huawei discussed the possibilities of future collaboration.



TAIPEI, TAIWAN, Jan 10, 2019 - (Media OutReach) - Portable electronic devices have always been a hot spot in exhibitions around the world, especially the latest light and thin portable laptops.However, as the port of laptops is gradually replaced by a single type-c port causing inconvenience for a lot of users, who need to bring an adaptor for charging, a hub for connecting mouse hard disk or USB disk, an HDMI dongle for connecting monitor, a USB charger for charging mobile phones.At the innovative Las Vegas 2019 CES show (8th Jan - 11th Jan 2019) in Eureka Park, creative Taiwanese startup team "SIMPower" caught huge attention which located at Sands Expo - Taiwan Tech Arena booth No.19, who offers an innovative All in One solution to deal with the current laptop's port problems. The "SIMPower" multi-functional All in One device copes with all the pain points Type-C users facing right now, and make the popularization of Type-C electronic devices more rapid, it reduces the burden of luggage storage and also makes Type-C electronic devices become true user-friendly.The Taiwanese startup teams were carefully selected by the CES General Assembly, the Silicon Valley experts and the Ministry of Science and Technology of Taiwan. "SIMPower" concept has drawn many well-known brand vendors' attention such as HP, Acer, etc, who visited SIMPower's booth to discuss the functions and specifications of this innovative product.