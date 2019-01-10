sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 10.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1.437,22 Euro		+3,48
+0,24 %
WKN: 906866 ISIN: US0231351067 Ticker-Symbol: AMZ 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.428,76
1.440,24
09.01.
1.425,00
1.430,00
07:59
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC
AMAZON.COM INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMAZON.COM INC1.437,22+0,24 %
BALYO SA2,9710,00 %