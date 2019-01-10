

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sodexo S.A. (SDXAY.PK) reported that its consolidated revenues for first quarter of fiscal 2019 were 5.7 billion euros, up 6.8% on the previous year period. Organic revenue growth was 2.6%.



The currency impact was limited during this period at -0.6%, impacted in particular by the weakness of the Brazilian real, nearly offset by the U.S. dollar strength. The net contribution of acquisitions and disposals was +4.8%, with the impact of Centerplate, consolidated from January 2018, Crèche de France from September 2018, and the modest impact of The Good Eating Company, Morris Corporation and Kim Yew acquired in the first quarter of Fiscal 2018.



The Group maintained the objectives for the fiscal 2019. It still expects organic revenue growth to be between 2% and 3%; underlying operating profit margin of 5.5% and 5.7%, excluding the currency impact.



