

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading economic index dropped to a two-year low in November, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.



The composite leading index fell to 99.3 in November from 99.6 in October. Economists had expected the index to remain unchanged.



The latest score was the lowest since November 2016, when it was 98.6.



The coincident index dropped to 103 from 104.9 in October. The reading was in line with economists' expectations.



The assessment of the coincident index was 'weakening', same as in the previous two months, the Cabinet Office said.



