

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) issued an update on its trading performance for the 14-week period to 4 January 2019. Group revenue was down 1.7% like-for-like, with 1.4% growth in Autocentres offset by 2.2% like-for-like decline in Retail, reflecting the impact of mild weather and weak consumer confidence.



Reflecting the impact on revenue of the mild weather and weak consumer confidence, Halfords now anticipates fiscal 2019 underlying profit before tax to be in the range of 58 million pounds to 62 million pounds. The Group anticipates fiscal 2020 profit before tax to be broadly flat on the revised fiscal 2019 expectation.



Halfords said it remains cash generative and has a strong balance sheet. The Group expects free cash flow for the full year to be up on last year, and remains confident that it will grow free cash flow over the medium term.



Graham Stapleton, CEO, said: 'This has been a challenging third quarter for the business, driven by exceptionally mild weather and ongoing weak consumer confidence. Together, these factors have led us to reduce our profit expectations. Whilst this has been a difficult period, we have managed costs and margin well and our free cash flow remains strong. Halfords is a robust business and we firmly believe that the strategy we outlined in September is the right direction for the business.'



