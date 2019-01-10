

CHESHUNT (dpa-AFX) - Tesco plc (TSCO.L, TSCDY.PK) reported that its Like-for-like sales in the UK & ROI business including Booker grew by 1.9% in the third quarter and 2.6% in the six-week Christmas period.



In the core Tesco UK business, third quarter like-for-like sales increased 0.7%, representing twelfth consecutive quarter of growth.



Group Total sales performance at actual rates, excluding VAT, excluding Fuel, for the quarter were up 9.9 percent in the third-quarter, while it was up 10.9 percent in Christmas period.



The company noted that the positive momentum continued into the Christmas period where we grew like-for-like sales by 2.2%, outperforming the market in both volume and value terms.



Online like-for-like sales increased by 2.6% over the Christmas period including biggest-ever sales week in online grocery, with nearly 51 million items delivered and 776,000 orders. It has also seen a 3.8% year-on-year increase in Delivery Saver subscribers to 491,000, compared to Christmas last year.



Booker's like-for-like sales grew by 11.0% or 10.7% excluding tobacco during the third quarter with sustained strong underlying growth. Like-for-like sales growth of 6.7% (8.2% excluding tobacco) during the Christmas period reflects the annualisation of contract wins last year.



On an underlying basis, Tesco Bank's sales for the 19-week period grew by 2.4% driven mainly by an increase in lending income, partially offset by reduced income from motor insurance in a competitive market.



The company noted that it is confident in the outlook for the full year and are firmly on track to deliver the ambitions that it outlined in October 2016.



The company will report our full year results on 10 April 2019.



