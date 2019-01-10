

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - McBride plc (MCB.L) issued a trading update for the six months ended 31 December 2018. The Group said its first half continuing revenues at constant currency were 10.8% higher than the prior year. Excluding the benefit of first quarter revenues from Danlind, continuing underlying revenues were 6.0% higher. Looking forward, the Board currently expects full year earnings to be in line with expectations, with full year profit delivery weighted to the second half.



Rik De Vos, Chief Executive said: 'The Group has made significant strategic progress in the first half of this financial year completing the sale of Personal Care Liquids, integrating Danlind onto the McBride systems and managing our revenue growth. Margins remain our key focus at present and the recent improvement in the pricing outlook for raw materials following almost two years of significant inflation will see some recovery of the cumulative cost impact to the business. I remain confident that the Group continues to be well positioned to exploit the growth and margin opportunities in the remainder of this financial year and beyond.'



The Group will announce its interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2018 on 21 February.



