Clarivate Analytics Joins Accenture's Life Sciences Ecosystem to Help Accelerate Innovation in Drug Discovery and Scientific Research

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Analytics, the global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation, has joined Accenture's open partner ecosystem, which is designed to help independent software vendors (ISVs), specialized content providers, and life sciences companies team more effectively to advance drug discovery efforts and improve patient outcomes.

The ecosystem is an integral part of Accenture's cloud-based informatics research platform, which helps life sciences organizations improve productivity, efficiency and innovation in drug discovery. Clarivate is working with Accenture to integrate its content into Accenture's research platform and provide access to more robust insights that enable data-driven decision-making.

"Drug and device developers can gain even greater value from Clarivate's expertly-managed content when it is included in a platform that contains their own data and research results," says Mukhtar Ahmed, President, Life Sciences, Clarivate Analytics. "Our collaboration with Accenture will greatly enhance the ability to interpret data and derive new insights, which will help researchers to accelerate the pace of innovation. With this collaborative approach, Clarivate and Accenture are supporting the industry's mission to improve human health."

The data and intelligence provided by Cortellis, the life sciences suite of solutions from Clarivate, will be accessible to companies within a common informatics framework that addresses core infrastructure requirements such as data ingestion and cleansing, security and IP management, request management workflow, enterprise search, data governance, and collaboration environments. The scientifically-curated content in Cortellis includes more than 600,000 compounds, 2.3 million biological pathways and effects, comprehensive experimental results, clinical trial outcomes, and biomarkers intelligence. These rich data sets provide critical context for researchers and complement the data they generate in support of clinical research, regulatory, manufacturing, marketing and portfolio strategy needs.

"We're pleased to welcome Clarivate to the open partner ecosystem, and to be working closely with them to integrate their intelligence and analytics into our cloud-based research platform," said Joe Donahue, a managing director in Accenture's Life Sciences practice. "We look forward to exploring opportunities to collaborate with them across our life sciences business to help mutual clients make better-informed decisions based on a more robust analytical foundation."

About Cortellis

Cortellis gives life to science by unlocking the hidden insights in data. This industry-leading solution curates the broadest and deepest sources of intelligence to enable precise, actionable answers to specific questions across the R&D lifecycle - from discovery and clinical development through regulatory submission and commercialization. By supporting data-driven decisions, Cortellis helps pharmaceutical companies, biotech and medical device/diagnostic firms accelerate innovation. In 2017, 80% of U.S. companies filing NMEs, 91% of companies achieving breakthrough therapy status and 70% of the top licensing deals were informed by Cortellis intelligence.

To learn more, visit Clarivate.com/Cortellis.

Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics is the global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. Building on a heritage going back more than a century and a half, we have built some of the most trusted brands across the innovation lifecycle, including the Web of Science, Cortellis, Derwent, CompuMark, MarkMonitor and Techstreet. Today, Clarivate Analytics is a new and independent company on a bold entrepreneurial mission, to help our clients radically reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Media Contacts:

Jessica Stanek

Clarivate Analytics

jessica.stanek@clarivate.com