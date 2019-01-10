

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Royal Philips (PHG) announced a realignment of its three reporting segments Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health. The company said the most notable changes are the shift of the Sleep & Respiratory Care business from the Personal Health segment to the renamed Connected Care segment and the shift of the Healthcare Informatics business from the Connected Care segment to the Diagnosis & Treatment segment.



Philips reaffirmed its overall targets of 4-6% comparable sales growth and an adjusted EBITA margin improvement of 100 basis points on average per year for the 2017-2020 period, and an improvement of the organic Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to mid-to-high teens in 2020. The company expects to increase the annual free cash flow to above 1.5 billion euros in 2020.



