Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2019) - M2 Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: MC) (OTCQB: MCCBF) (FSE: AOK) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed 2,027 metres of diamond drilling and 15 drill holes on several high priority targets prior to December 13, 2018 when drilling operations were halted for scheduled winter break. Drill core samples from this phase of the Company's initial drill program have now been received by ALS Chemex South African (PTY) Ltd, an independent and fully accredited laboratory in South Africa, for analysis with dissemination of results currently anticipated by mid-February 2019.

During its phase 1 work programs, the Company targeted 3 distinct styles of mineralization; volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") copper-cobalt at its Kilembe-area properties, Katanga-style sediment hosted, copper-cobalt mineralization at Bujagali as well as ultramafic nickel, copper and cobalt at Bombo. The Company's phase 1 drill program is designed to further test key targets in each style of mineralization and to position the Company to embark on a larger Phase 2 drill program.

Simon Clarke, CEO said, "We are very pleased with the progress made in 2018 through our in-depth work programs, where we brought the latest exploration technologies and techniques into this highly under-explored region, as well as this first phase of our initial drill program. Once the results from this initial phase of drilling are received and reviewed, they will position us to launch our 2019 programs. We are excited to build on the progress made during 2018."

Quality Assurance

All rock and soil samples were sent to ALS Chemex South Africa (Pty) Ltd., an independent and fully accredited laboratory in South Africa for analysis for gold multi-element Induction Coupled Plasma Spectroscopy. M2 Cobalt also has a regimented Quality Assurance, Quality Control program where at least 10% duplicates and blanks are inserted into each sample shipment.

About M2Cobalt

M2 Cobalt Corp. is focused on discovering and developing world-class cobalt assets (and related minerals) to help address the growing deficit in the supply of cobalt. The Company has a large, highly prospective land package in the Republic of Uganda, East Africa bordering historic production and on the same mineral trends as some of the major mines in the neighbouring DRC where over 60% of world cobalt supply originates. Uganda is a stable country with a growing economy looking to re-energize its historic mining industry. The Company has a highly experienced management team and board of directors, which has been involved in funding and advancing resource projects globally. Further information on the Company and its projects can be found at www.m2cobalt.com

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dean Besserer, P.Geol., the Technical Advisor of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

