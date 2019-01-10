

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L), a producer of titanium minerals and zircon with operations in Mozambique, reported Thursday that in the fourth quarter, it mined 9.34 million tonnes of ore, an 11% increase from last year.



During the full year 2018, Kenmare mined about 33.96 million tonnes of ore, a 1% increase from the previous year, at an average grade of 4.35% and produced 1,370,800 tonnes of Heavy Mineral Concentrate or HMC, a 4% increase.



Finished product volumes for the year included 958,500 tonnes of ilmenite, a 4% decrease from last year.



The company reported record monthly production of ilmenite in December 2018, achieving a run rate of 1.2 million tonnes per annum.



Total shipments of finished products dropped 3 percent in the quarter to 286,300 tonnes, while it grew 3 percent in the year to 1.07 million tonnes.



Higher average received prices for all products achieved in the year, the company said.



At the end of 2018 Kenmare had a net cash position of $13.5 million, up from $34.1 million net debt at the end of 2017



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2019, production is expected to decrease slightly, due to an anticipated reduction in grade, although ilmenite shipment volumes are expected to be maintained as finished goods inventory is drawn down.



Production is expected between 900,000 and 960,000 tonnes of ilmenite in FY 2019.



