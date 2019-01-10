The World's First Blockchain-Based Anti-Counterfeiting Platform simplyBrand Kicks Off Token Pre-Sale

LONDON, Jan. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- simplyBrand, the world's first blockchain-based e-commerce verification platform, launches their token pre-sale on January 10th, 2019 in conjunction with strategic partner COBINHOOD, a leading cryptocurrency service platform featuring zero-trading-fee exchange as well as an end-to-end ICO service provider. By integrating blockchain, AI and crowdsourcing, simplyBrand aims to end online counterfeiting through a safe and trustworthy digital commerce ecosystem.

As the recent trade war between US and China, the war between famous brands and fake goods factories has never ceased. Global counterfeiting has long been a great threat to individuals, companies and world economies. With the expansion of e-commerce, brands find more difficulty tracing counterfeit goods and proving authenticity in the highly fragmented Internet space, which leads to massive revenue losses and brand reputation damage. In addition, consumers continue to suffer from fraudulence without effective precaution.

"For the past years, simplyBrand has utilized data intelligence to successfully protect brand image and drive business results for Fortune 500 and renowned clients, including ASUS and popular luxury brands. As we usher in a new era powered by blockchain and AI technology, we believe the whole retail economy will benefit from this organic platform, which truly makes every purchase matter." said Kaufman Chang, founder and CEO of simplyBrand.

simplyBrand, a well-established company with a proven business model and trusted customers utilizing big-data anti-counterfeiting services, is now extending their expertise in machine learning and AI to a more innovative, comprehensive solution. They are able to identify and verify products sold on all the major e-commerce platforms with high efficiency based on data including images, prices, locations, product description, etc. An immutable "blacklist" of counterfeit product will then be created on the blockchain for public reference. This allows brands to remove offending product pages responsively and continuously help to improve AI accuracy. Within this ecosystem, crowdsourced participants who report fake products through the simplyBrand DApp can earn SBA token rewards to purchase brand privileged items or sell them on exchange, while brands can buy tokens from exchange and purchase brand-protection services. As a result, a virtuous cycle of loyal consumers, companies and other enforcement agencies will be created to eradicate the online scourge of counterfeit products for good.

simplyBrand pre-sale begins with a series of bonus programs:

First Mover Program

This sale is comprised of 14 stages. At the beginning of the first 11 stages, the first participants to invest will share a bonus pool and receive bonuses according to the amount that they invest in at the given stage.

Referral Bonus Program

If participants refer friends to join the pre-sale with a unique referral code, they will receive 1,000 SBA for every valid referral. A valid referral is defined as a participant investing in simplyBrand's pre-sale while having input the unique referral code.

simplyBrand Ambassador Program

After the end of the pre-sale, the top 100 participants that have accumulated the most investment amount from their referrals will be eligible to split a pool of SBA according to their referral contribution. The more people are referred to invest in simplyBrand, the higher the chance a participant has of receiving a large bonus. The pool will be determined by how much ETH simplyBrand raises as a whole.

Total ETH raised Pool for ambassadors to share >5,000 ETH 1,000,000 SBA >10,000 ETH 2,000,000 SBA >20,000 ETH 3,000,000 SBA >30,000 ETH 5,000,000 SBA

The pre-sale on the COBINHOOD coin offering platform (https://cobinhood.com/token-offering) beginning on January 10, 2019.

To discover more about simplyBrand's pre-sale details, visit simplyBrand at https://simplybrand.io

About simplyBrand

simplyBrand is an inclusive ecosystem combining artificial intelligence, blockchain and crowdsourcing to eliminate counterfeit products in digital commerce. simplyBrand enables people and AI to collaborate utilizing the unique features of blockchain technology to strengthen security in online purchases. simplyBrand was co-founded by Kaufman Chang and Ronnie Ng. Both Kaufman and Ronnie are alumni of University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Kaufman is a startup entrepreneur with ventures in cloud computing software and big data security software. Ronnie is an entrepreneur who has also previously handled marketing for reputed organizations. He is also a business development expert.

About COBINHOOD

Launched in 2017, COBINHOOD is a next-generation cryptocurrency service platform. COBINHOOD is home to the world's first zero-fee, high-frequency cryptocurrency trading platform. The company was founded by Popo Chen, the original founder of '17 Media', and Wei-Ning Huang, former Senior Engineer at Google, with the intention of shaping future economies by creating a financial center for the blockchain era. COBINHOOD believes the evolution of blockchain technology and a decentralized financial landscape will transform global capital markets and business organizations with long-lasting impacts.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/806692/simplyBrand_COBINHOOD.jpg