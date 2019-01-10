Fosun Pharma Selects ArisGlobal's LifeSphere Safety MultiVigilance Solution Suite to Support Its Global Pharmacovigilance Strategy

MIAMI, January 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Selection made based on a new partnership with ArisGlobal and Epharma Healthcare Technology

ArisGlobal, a leading life sciences technology provider, announced that China-based Fosun Pharma has selected LifeSphere Safety MultiVigilance (LSMV) as its global pharmacovigilance system. Fosun will utilize ArisGlobal's technology to achieve full E2B (R3) compliance with greater efficiency and compliance. The selection was made in conjunction with ArisGlobal partner Epharma Healthcare Technology Co., Ltd, a one-stop solution provider for the pharmaceutical research and development industry.

Fosun Pharma and Epharma join a growing list of biopharmaceutical companies and health authorities making the decision to replace current pharmacovigilance systems with ArisGlobal's LSMV solution suite. Epharma is an official retail partner for ArisGlobal and will help the company promote the product in the Chinese region. LifeSphere Safety MultiVigilance is currently used by more than 200 life sciences companies, including 9 health authorities.

"Advanced technology, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, are key LSMV capabilities that help us automate repetitive, manual tasks, thus improving efficiency and compliance," said a spokesperson for Fosun Pharma. "By switching to LifeSphere Safety MultiVigilance, our efforts to comply with regulations will be much more efficient."

"ArisGlobal offers the most innovative safety, clinical, regulatory, and medical affairs solutions in the Chinese market," said Sankesh Abbhi, President and CEO, ArisGlobal. "Fosun Pharma is just one example how our customers in China can efficiently and inexpensively meet a wide range of requirements for regulatory compliance and patient safety."

Additional Information

For more on LifeSphere Safety MultiVigilance: https://goo.gl/KNMaVF

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal is a visionary technology company that's transforming the way today's most successful life sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. The ArisGlobal LifeSphere cognitive technology platform integrates machine-learning capabilities to automate the core functions of the product lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise and a long-term perspective that spans more than 30 years, our cognitive platform delivers actionable insights, boosts efficiency, ensures compliance, and lowers total cost of ownership through multi-tenancy.

Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan and China. Visit arisglobal.com, or follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Fosun Pharma

Fosun Pharma is a leading healthcare group in China established in 1994 and is a A+H listed company, covering key sectors of healthcare industry chain. Fosun Pharma currently got 28,848 employees globally supplied 100 million injectable artesunate to international markets and estimated to have cured more than 20 million patients with severe malaria. Fosun Pharma is ranked among the top 5 domestic pharmaceutical companies in China.

About Epharma Healthcare Technology Co., Ltd

Epharma is committed to the promotion of informatization in Chinese pharmaceutical R&D industry through advanced cloud platform technology to provide a series of solutions for the development from research & clinical to industrialization. At present, there are 30 team members responsible for this business. Before the end of 2019, it will integrate the world's top pharmaceutical research and development system platform, build a comprehensive data management platform, and the team would have more than 250 employees.