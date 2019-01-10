Sveriges Riksbank: Result of Riksbank reversed auctions SEK bonds

|Auction date
|2019-01-10
|Loan
|1047
|Coupon
|5.00 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0001149311
|Maturity
|2020-12-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|2,500
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|750
|Number of bids
|6
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield
|-0.379 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|-0.379 %
|Highest yield
|-0.379 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2019-01-10
|Loan
|1061
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0011281922
|Maturity
|2029-11-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|2,050
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|750
|Number of bids
|7
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield
|0.601 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.601 %
|Highest yield
|0.601 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|83.33
