Smiths Detection's local distributor Sensec AB has signed a frame agreement to supply up to 65 security scanners over the next four years to the Swedish Prison and Probation Service (SPPS). These scanners will help to enhance the safety and security of staff, visitors and inmates.

A range of the latest systems from compact scanners for personal belongings to large X-ray systems for goods pallets will be deployed around Sweden, in the country's most secure prisons, remand centres and probation offices. Most will replace existing Smiths Detection systems as part of the SPPS's replacement cycle, while the rest will replace competitor products or equip new locations. The new-generation technology will deliver exceptional security and performance, helping officers detect concealed mobile phones, illicit drugs, weapons and other contraband. The contract was awarded following a public tender and also includes aftermarket and service support.

The SPPS is part of the Swedish legal system and responsible for prisons, remand prisons, prisoner transport, probation units and overseeing community-service sentences. "Together with Sensec, we have a long-standing relationship with the SPPS," explained Jasper van Gend, Smiths Detection's Head of Market, Europe North East. "Everything, including visitors, that enters a high-security prison is inspected and there are regular spot-checks on prisoners and probationers. Our latest scanners and technology offer reliable, accurate detection to help keep the SPPS safe from both internal and external threats."

Systems covered by the agreement include the HI-SCAN 6030di, HI-SCAN 6040i, HI-SCAN 6046si, HI-SCAN 6040-2is, HI-SCAN 100100V-2is, HI-SCAN 145180 and HI-SCAN 145180-2is. Installation of the new systems will be complete by 2022.

