Tradista Joins Eclipse Foundation

PARIS, Jan. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tradista announced today that it has joined the Eclipse Foundation, the platform for open collaboration and innovation. Tradista joins Bosch, CA Technologies, Fujitsu, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Red Hat, SAP, and more than 275 other technology innovators as a Foundation member.



Tradista has long experience in the Java EE platform which they have integrated into their Cloud Treasury solution for SMEs. As the platform is now open source, the company believes it is time to get even more involved and contribute as much as possible to making Jakarta EE the new home of Cloud Native Java.

Through its membership, Tradista demonstrates its commitment to collaborative open innovation that solves complex technical problems and delivers broad economic benefits. Powered by participation, the Eclipse Foundation provides a global community of individuals and organizations with a commercially focused environment to drive rapid technology development and grow industry adoption.

"Java EE is a proven technology widely used in the industry. We believe that it is important to leverage on this technical platform and to contribute to making Jakarta EE the standard for the development of Cloud Native applications. In this sense, we fully support the Eclipse Foundation's initiative and wish to actively contribute to the Jakarta EE project. We are excited to be part of this journey," said Olivier Asuncion, Tradista's CEO.

"Jakarta EE is focused on rapidly evolving enterprise Java to enable the migration of mission-critical applications and workloads to the cloud," said Mike Milinkovich, Executive Director, Eclipse Foundation. "We are thrilled to welcome Tradista to the vanguard of community-driven, collaborative Java innovation happening now at the Eclipse Foundation. By joining the Jakarta EE Working Group, Tradista will actively participate in an open process to shape the future of cloud native Java."

About Eclipse Foundation

The Eclipse Foundation provides our global community of individuals and organizations with a mature, scalable, and business-friendly environment for open source software collaboration and innovation. The Foundation is home to the Eclipse IDE, Jakarta EE, and over 350 open source projects, including runtimes, tools and frameworks for a wide range of technology domains such as IoT, automotive, geospatial, systems engineering, and many others. The Eclipse Foundation is a not-for-profit organization supported by over 275 members, including industry leaders who value open source as a key enabler for business strategy. To learn more, follow us on Twitter @EclipseFdn , LinkedIn or visit eclipse.org .

Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

About Tradista

Tradista is a French financial software provider, specialized in small & medium businesses. Its main solution is a cloud-based treasury management platform dedicated to SMEs, that has received several distinctions in 2018.

Tradista's model is based on software craftsmanship, where quality of the delivered solution is always the priority. Its team is made of enthusiast and experienced professionals from the financial industry.

Tradista is a solution member of the Eclipse Foundation, a participating member of the Jakarta EE Working Group and a member of the ecosystems "La French Tech" and "La Place".