Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

Post-Stabilisation Notice

NatWest Markets Plc (contact: Chris Agathangelou, TEL: 020 7085 1297) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)), was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s)named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: ABN AMRO Bank N.V. Guarantor (if any): n/a Aggregate nominal amount: EUR750m Description: 15y Covered Bond, XS1933815455 Stabilising Manager(s) ABN AMRO BANK N.V. (co-ordinating stabilisation manager)

Barclays Bank PLC Landesbank Baden-Württemberg

Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale

NatWest Markets Plc Offer price: 99.879

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.

