sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 10.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 2393 ISIN: GB00B01HM147 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
10.01.2019 | 12:07
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Director Declaration

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, January 10

To: Company Announcements
Date:10 January 2019
Company: Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited
LEI: 549300ZIJJTMTIIQJP67

Subject:Director Declaration

In accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rule 9.6.14R, the Company advises the following change to directorships in other publicly quoted companies, held by the following member of the Board:

Alastair Hughes has been appointed to the Board of TRITAX BIG BOX REIT PLC on 10 January 2019.

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administrations Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001
Fax: 01481 745085


© 2019 PR Newswire