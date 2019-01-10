Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Director Declaration

To: Company Announcements

Date:10 January 2019

Company: Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited

LEI: 549300ZIJJTMTIIQJP67



Subject:Director Declaration



In accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rule 9.6.14R, the Company advises the following change to directorships in other publicly quoted companies, held by the following member of the Board:

Alastair Hughes has been appointed to the Board of TRITAX BIG BOX REIT PLC on 10 January 2019.

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administrations Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745001

Fax: 01481 745085

