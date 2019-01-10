Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, January 10
To: Company Announcements
Date:10 January 2019
Company: Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited
LEI: 549300ZIJJTMTIIQJP67
Subject:Director Declaration
In accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rule 9.6.14R, the Company advises the following change to directorships in other publicly quoted companies, held by the following member of the Board:
Alastair Hughes has been appointed to the Board of TRITAX BIG BOX REIT PLC on 10 January 2019.
All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administrations Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001
Fax: 01481 745085